No luck this year: Trinity boys lacrosse was poised for perhaps its best season ever, but instead the torch is passed to 2021's roster

Take for example the Trinity boys lacrosse team. The 2020 team would have been arguably the best team head coach Dave Heisey had ever seen. They had their eyes on more than just a District 3 Class 2A title — they wanted that state crown.

That team, however, will never know what they could have done during that season because of the cancelation. The team decided they would make the best of the situation, choosing to focus on passing the torch off to Drew Godfrey and the rest of the 2021 team.

They weren’t going to focus on what could have been. Instead, they were focusing on what they could control.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0