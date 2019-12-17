Probably the biggest honor I received this year was the opportunity to interview Federal District Judge Sylvia Rambo shortly after her 40th anniversary on the bench. Rambo was the Middle District of Pennsylvania’s first female judge, and she had to deal with people who told her she didn’t “look like a judge” when she first took office in 1979.
It was fascinating to hear her explain how she used her brilliance and relentless determination to go from being a Carlisle military kid with no family history of graduating college to ruling on Three Mile Island litigation and a challenge to a controversial Chesapeake Bay pollution-reduction plan. As she explained, “our democracy will last as long as an independent judiciary is there.”