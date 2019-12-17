Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association, happened to be in Paris for one of the world’s biggest news stories of 2019: the burning of Notre Dame Cathedral. I had the privilege of relaying White’s eye-witness account, complete with fascinating details about the mood in Paris as the iconic cathedral burned.
Most people, he said were watching in silence or in tears. A juggler began to set up his act, lighting Sterno cans and playing loud music, but about 40 people told him to stop. Details like this helped bring home the pathos associated with the partial destruction of one of the world’s greatest architectural wonders.