If you ask me what type of stories I want to write, I’d ask you to mix something in the sports field, something in the medical field and throw in a dash of an athlete facing adversity. That story in 2019 was West Perry’s Deven Jackson.
The wrestling lightweight was given a 10% chance to live when he was just 8 years old after contracting Neisseria Meningococcemia, a rare form of bacterial meningitis. From there he lost his legs and his ability to play the sport he loves: football. Thankfully for him, wrestling came into his life not long after and he was hooked. Now he’s one of the biggest assets the Mustangs have on their roster.
Listening to Jackson and his mom, Michelle, tell the story all over again was hard — and I know it might have been even harder on Michelle. I’m thankful that they let me into that piece of their lives and I know this will be one of my favorite stories for a very long time.