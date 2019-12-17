For about a week in August, the weirdest crime story I’ve ever covered kept getting more and more bizarre. First, police said Robert Keith Burns had purchased toothpaste and other health and beauty products at several Silver Spring Township and Hampden Township retail stores, tampered with them and inserted something else in them, and returned them. Then, it was revealed he had allegedly been doing this for months. Then, officials provided the less-than-reassuring news that food products may have been involved. Then, Burns got a federal indictment for allegedly tampering with a prescription gastroesophageal reflux drug.
The oddest part, though, was that Burns never gave police a motive for his alleged actions. He also wouldn’t say what he was inserting into products, and law enforcement officials still haven’t said what substance he used. Whatever it was, the concept of a person indiscriminately messing with retail products available for purchase gave a chilling new meaning to the phrase “buyer beware.”
Burns remains confined to Cumberland County Prison while awaiting trial on charges of recklessly endangering another person, theft by deception and criminal mischief, according to court documents.