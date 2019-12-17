This has been a year unlike any other I’ve covered. Within two weeks, the basketball world lost Pat Dieter and then Big Spring sophomore JT Kuhn.
I didn’t get to talk to Kuhn much, if at all, during his only season with the Bulldogs. But head coach Jason Creek raved about him as the year progressed, and I understood why.
I include this story as one of my favorites of 2019 not because of the content — his death was shocking and terribly sad — but because family, players and coach were willing to open up still-healing wounds in November to talk about him. This was going to be an incredibly challenging basketball season for everyone at Big Spring, and it was important to demonstrate how far everyone has come, and how far they still have to go.
I am indebted to everyone that opened up about this, as tough as it surely was.