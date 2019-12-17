Perhaps I should save this for 2020 when Marlee Starliper graduates after one of the best running careers this state has ever seen. But what the heck … this was certainly fitting.
Starliper’s commitment celebration was the culmination of a career with enormous highs, and she’s been one of the easiest athletes to cover. Not long after she picked NC State, she crushed her third straight PIAA championship, joining rarified air.
Before long, we’ll be watching her run her final track races as a high school athlete. And what a run it’s been.