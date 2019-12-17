My degree from Shippensburg University is in journalism and music literature. Looking back, it would have made more sense to go with a minor that was more useful to my stock and trade like government or English but hey, I was hooked on all forms of music after a basic music appreciation course.
Rarely, do I get the chance to write about two of my biggest passions in life – history and music. Besides, it was a pleasure to piece together a feature story on Christian Witmer, a talented young songwriter and storyteller.