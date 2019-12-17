I didn’t think much of it then, but looking back on it now after everything that’s happened, I’m glad JT Kuhn joined in on a shoot of Mallory Tries.
Kuhn wasn’t the main focus of the video – Matt Ward did the honors of showing me how to not suck at 3’s – but he was there for all of the laughs, yelling by Big Spring coach Jason Creek and all of the retakes of shots that didn’t quite look right. His death on Feb. 28 was a shock, but it didn’t really hit me as hard until Jake Adams reminded me he was in our Mallory Tries video.
With Big Spring now remembering Kuhn with their JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Game every year, I’m glad that we can add to his memory with a small video of him smiling and playing the sport he loved.