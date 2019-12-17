Hearing that Kollin Myers wouldn’t be able to compete for state gold in his senior season was a shock — and not to just the Boiling Springs and wrestling communities.
What was even more of a shock was learning that his career-ending injury started just three weeks into practice. A small pain in his back led to even more pain that led to an MRI. The doctor found out Myers had a herniated disk in his back, and Myers learned he wrestled his last match at 145 pounds for the Bubblers at King of the Mountain: “When you work your whole wrestling career to reach a dream of winning a state championship, and then an injury like this puts an end to that, it’s hard to put into words the feelings I had. It was a hard day to get through, and knowing I had wrestled my last match as a Bubbler really sank in.”
Myers was one of the athletes I got to follow for their entire high school career. It was an absolute shame that he couldn’t end it where he wanted to, but his story up until his injury was an exciting one.