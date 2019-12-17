An unusual sales pitch that drew the attention of Carlisle Borough gave me the opportunity to write about a personal pet peeve: homes that don’t display their address number. First responders said the lack of house numbers often creates challenges when responding to emergencies where seconds count. The last thing I want is for a fire truck or ambulance to be wandering around trying to find my home.
The numbers should be at least four inches high, use colors that contrast with the background, and be placed at eye level, officials said.
If you’re reading this and haven’t yet improved your house number signage, please do so today.