Our photographer, Jason Malmont, was out shooting Cumberland Valley football practice in August for our season previews. He came back and showed me a photo of a little smartphone device the team was using to call plays.
We had been looking for a package of stories to do for September, and here came one that dropped right into our laps. It’s these unique stories that I like to tell and dive into. What are teams using now at the high school level to gain an edge, to do things a little differently?
It also happened to be the first package of stories like this we’ve done with this current staff, pretty much kickstarting a new plan we put in place in the summer. We’re continuing to working on them, but I look back a bit more fondly on this one.