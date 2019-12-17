CV Football Technology 1

Cumberland Valley football began using GoRout devices this year to call plays faster during practice. The smartphone-like devices receive a play call from a coach using the GoRout app on his phone immediately after the previous play ends.

Our photographer, Jason Malmont, was out shooting Cumberland Valley football practice in August for our season previews. He came back and showed me a photo of a little smartphone device the team was using to call plays.

We had been looking for a package of stories to do for September, and here came one that dropped right into our laps. It’s these unique stories that I like to tell and dive into. What are teams using now at the high school level to gain an edge, to do things a little differently?

It also happened to be the first package of stories like this we’ve done with this current staff, pretty much kickstarting a new plan we put in place in the summer. We’re continuing to working on them, but I look back a bit more fondly on this one.

