I write a weekly feature called “Bill Tracker” that gives me an opportunity to look at public policy issues that don’t gather headlines, typically because they don’t create a partisan divide. While doing research for one of these stories, I was disturbed to learn about “gag clauses” – provisions in contracts between pharmacies and “pharmacy benefit managers” like Express Scripts, CVS Health and OptumRx that keep pharmacists from telling you how to save money or prescription medications. For example, pharmacists can be prohibited from telling you that your co-pay for a generic drug might be higher than just paying for it out-of-pocket and bypassing insurance. A spokewoman for Express Scripts said the company does not use gag clauses and supports prohibiting the practice.
Despite widespread bipartisan disapproval, these contracts are totally legal. A bill to change that, featured in my story, unanimously passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Nov. 20 and is currently sitting in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Hopefully, my article at least helped to spread a little light about this issue.