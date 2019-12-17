We’ve had a few big matchups and rivalries over the years in high school wrestling. None of them, however, were as big as Cedar Cliff’s Donovon Ball taking on a rivalry with Northern’s Kyle Swartz.
Ball got the short end of the stick for these matches, falling to Swartz four times in the 2019 season. Brett Keener had it right when he said, “The first three meetings this season between Kyle Swartz and Donovon Ball were marked by a few constants: Tight margins. Electric crowds. Late drama.” That was the exact atmosphere on March 9 when Ball and Swartz met on the mat one last time in the PIAA Class 3A 195-pound final.
Nothing was more exciting than sitting on the edge of that mat to watch the best 195-pounder's in the state go at it. Even though three mats held matches around us, all eyes — and ooh’s, ahh’s and oh’s — were centered on Swartz vs. Ball: Part 4. Takedowns, slams, missed calls and everything was amplified by the crowds shouts and even reporters looking around at each other in knowing. This type of match won’t happen again in 2020, and aside from getting one heck of an exciting match, Northern also got its first state medalist since 2003.