You know what’s strange? Nearly six years into the job, I had never covered a team winning a state title. I came close a few times, but it hadn’t happened in any of the sports I covered since 2013.
That ended on consecutive nights in June, when West Perry softball won its first PIAA title and Red Land baseball picked up its second.
I liked this story in particular from all of those weeks of postseason coverage just because Hunter Merritt was hardly on the field. We were all quick to get the Wagner cousins, or Jared Payne, or any of the other Division I-bound ballplayers on those Patriots.
But Nate Ebbert did something interesting that night at Penn State, handing the only senior who rarely saw time the ball with the chance to close out a state championship game.
Sometimes sports really do represent the best of us.