I may be a broken record at this point, but being able to lead a big project on athletic training was something I was more than excited to do.
I’ve always been interested in the medical field — the weirder, grosser and bloodier the better — and being able to put together two of the things I loved into one career was a dream come true. I transferred out of the athletic training field after freshman year of college, but that will always be one of my favorite fields in the sports world.
Being able to go back and be in a training room for a day was awesome. And being able to talk with two students, Cumberland Valley’s Julia Gotlieb and Messiah’s Nathan D’Mello, was interesting and reminded me why I had gone into the field in the first place. I'm happy with the field I’m in now, but going back for at least a moment made me remember all the time I spent mixing sports and the medical field.