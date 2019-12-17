I’m a huge World War II history buff. My passion for this period in history has taken me all the way to Omaha Beach in Normandy. To me, the war years are not the distant past but a reminder of what we are capable of as a nation and a people when there is common ground and unity of purpose.
Back then, everyone young and old had a part to play in the ultimate victory over the Axis. That everyone included a feisty woman from Churchtown who, at age 84, volunteered to work 48 hours a week at the C.H. Masland & Sons plant in Carlisle.