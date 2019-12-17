I know our own Tammie Gitt used this story already during her year in review, but there’s no fathomable way I can tell look back on 2019 and not include this moment.
I like to think I got closer to Pat Dieter than some other reporters over the years — who knows. I know I definitely earned his respect a few years in when he started trash talking my Temple Owls. It was after a game, or during some other chat — I can’t remember.
That was a landmark moment for me. When Dieter lets you into his circle, you know you’re alright. Over the past few years, he’d continue to bust my chops about anything he possibly could. If he was ribbing you, he liked you. But he’d also call me up at any time, on any day, to chat about a story, basketball or whatever the heck he wanted. If he called, I did not ignore him. If he had a story to share after a game, no matter how tight I was against deadline, I sat down and let him tell the whole thing.
The night he died, I was writing the recap for his Bubblers’ playoff loss from a McDonald’s parking lot in my car. It was like a ton of bricks came crashing down. Just a year ago, he told me he wouldn’t mind coaching for 40 years. Just months ago, he told me he was feeling great. He texted me in January wise-cracking about how efficient he was becoming as a coach now that he was retired as AD.
We knew immediately we had to write something in the days after his death that captured his depth and caring, both as a beloved teacher, father, husband and successful coach. When I read Tammie’s lead for the first time, I knew we had it. There was no better way for this piece to start.
We lost a titan of high school basketball this year. This small pocket of the world will never quite feel the same without Dieter.
Through this tribute, the preseason coverage of Boiling Springs’ first year without him and the court dedication this month, I keep expecting a call from him. “Now why would you go write something like that?” he’d undoubtedly say right out of the gate.
Pat, it’s because you deserved it.