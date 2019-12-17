Being an education reporter has been an education. That suits me just fine. One reason why I enjoy journalism is I learn something new most every day and I get to share a lot of it with my readers. So when the Carlisle school board discussed amending the trespassing policy to include drones that got me thinking about researching and writing a whole package on Drones and Education. The more I explored the topic, the more I got drawn in by the details surrounding the policies on drone use and the potential applications of this technology in education. The most ambitious project involved DRU, the Disaster Relief Unit assembled by two Red Land High School seniors. The ingenuity of the students was impressive making A Drone Named DRU one of my favorite stories of 2019.
