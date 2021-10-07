Newville Halloween Parade - Monday, Oct. 25 Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thousands of people filled the streets of Newville to enjoy the 2019 Newville Halloween Parade. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Newville will host its annual Halloween parade Monday, Oct. 25 in the borough.The parade will form on Broad Street at 6 p.m. and begin at 7 p.m. There will be no pre-registration for this event. Contestants may register on the night of the parade. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Parade Newville Folklore Contestant Event Borough Halloween Registration Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story The Sentinel: News Halloween parade dates for Cumberland County 1 hr ago Halloween parade season returns to Cumberland County this month after a 2020 parades were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is a…