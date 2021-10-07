 Skip to main content
Newville Halloween Parade - Monday, Oct. 25
Newville Halloween Parade 12.JPG

Thousands of people filled the streets of Newville to enjoy the 2019 Newville Halloween Parade. 

Newville will host its annual Halloween parade Monday, Oct. 25 in the borough.

The parade will form on Broad Street at 6 p.m. and begin at 7 p.m. There will be no pre-registration for this event. Contestants may register on the night of the parade.

