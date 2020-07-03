York man killed in body surfing accident at NJ beach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AVALON, N.J. — A Pennsylvania man has died after hitting his head while body surfing at a New Jersey beach.

The accident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday in Avalon in Cape May County.

Witnesses told police the 73-year-old York man was body surfing when a large wave caused his head to hit the ground beneath the water surface. He was pulled from the water and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man's name has not been released.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation.

