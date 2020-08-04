Woman dies in floodwaters in Lehigh County, wind damages day care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA — High winds partially tore the roof off a day care center on the grounds of a suburban Philadelphia hospital, injuring four children, while a woman died after her vehicle was swept away by eastern Pennsylvania floodwaters and another person was being sought after being swept away in a flooded creek, authorities said.

Bucks County government officials said in a Twitter post that high winds around Doylestown Hospital partially tore the roof off the day care center at Children’s Village, a private preschool on the hospital grounds. Officials said “winds were strong enough to overturn vehicles in (the) parking lot."

Doylestown Health said four children and some staff members were treated for minor injuries, and all of the children were moved to a local middle school to reunite with family.

In eastern Pennsylvania, a 44-year-old Allentown woman died after encountering high waters on a street in Upper Saucon Township that swept her vehicle downstream Tuesday afternoon, the Lehigh County coroner's office said. Her name wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives. An autopsy was planned.