Wolf's power-plant carbon-pricing plan nears finish line

HARRISBURG — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change took another step Tuesday toward the final regulatory threshold to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants in Pennsylvania.

The Environmental Quality Board, comprised primarily of Wolf appointees, approved the plan 15-4 to send it on to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission, which could take it up this fall.

Wolf, a Democrat, wants to the plan to take effect next year as part of a multistate consortium, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which sets a price and declining limits on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

It is opposed by the fossil-fuel sector and Republican lawmakers, raising the possibility of a court challenge.

If Wolf is successful, Pennsylvania would become the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy. The heavily populated and fossil fuel-rich Pennsylvania has long been one of the nation’s biggest polluters and power producers.

The initiative is a key part of Wolf’s goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 80% by 2050. Carbon dioxide is the most pervasive greenhouse gas, but not the most potent, according to researchers.