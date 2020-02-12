Wolf vetoes bill to keep 2 institutions for disabled

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf followed through Wednesday on his threat to veto legislation designed to prevent his administration from closing two state centers for the intellectually disabled that house about 300 people.

Wolf said in a statement that the bill would have continued a reliance on institutionalization and did not meet his goals for serving more disabled people through community services, where he said they have better and more integrated lives.

The bill emerged after Wolf's announcement in August that he would close White Haven in northeastern Pennsylvania and Polk in northwestern Pennsylvania, continuing a decades-old trend away from institutional care.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled Legislature and would have prevented a governor from closing any of Pennsylvania's four remaining state centers for at least five years, and then only with approval from an independent task force.

The closings were fought by employees and family members of the centers' residents, who also filed a lawsuit in federal court in an effort to block the shutdowns.

