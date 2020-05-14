Wolf to ease restrictions in more areas, but still has concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf will announce Friday that more counties can see some of his tightest pandemic restrictions lifted, he said, as counties and lawmakers kept up pressure on him to ease up on his orders.

In a telephone news conference Thursday with reporters, Wolf said he will make his decision on Friday morning. However, he said he has not changed his criteria for deciding which counties can emerge from his stay-at-home order and his order for non-life-sustaining businesses to close.

His health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, echoed that, saying that the administration will continue to count cases in prisons, factories and nursing homes in a county's total.

That is bad news for counties such as Beaver and Huntingdon that blame much of their outbreak on a single institution, like a prison or nursing home, and remain under the governor's tightest restrictions.

“We are bending the curve, we are having some success and that is reflected in over half the counties that, as of tomorrow, will be open, and there will be more coming,” Wolf told reporters.