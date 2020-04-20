Wolf signs law allowing remote meetings for municipalities during pandemic

Wolf signs law allowing remote meetings for municipalities during pandemic

Pennsylvania Capitol

The Pennsylvania Capitol Building is in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

 

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill Monday that permits municipalities to hold hearings, meetings and other business remotely, through telecommunications devices, for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.

To the extent possible, political subdivisions should provide advance notice of such meetings on their websites or in local newspapers, and tell the public how to monitor them. The governmental bodies are supposed to provide a means of getting public feedback, including mailed comments.

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News