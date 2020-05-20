Wolf sets June 1 goal for nursing home tests; data on facilities to be corrected

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tom Wolf said that his administration’s new goal to test every resident and employee for the coronavirus in long-term care facilities is June 1, a week after the target date recommended by the White House to governors.

Also, the state Department of Health said it was working to fix day-old data showing, for the first time, the number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths in each of hundreds of long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania.

A Health Department spokesperson said the testing goal is ambitious, since that likely involves testing more than 135,000 residents and employees in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and personal care homes.

The Wolf administration has been under pressure to release a plan to test every resident and employee in the facilities since they have been hard hit, accounting for roughly two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s more than 4,600 reported coronavirus-related deaths.

It is also a break from last week’s guidance. That guidance encouraged facilities where the coronavirus is already present to test all residents and staff, whether or not they have symptoms of the disease, and recommending that facilities without any known infections to test 20% of residents and employees weekly.