 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wolf says he won't require masks in Pennsylvania schools
0 Comments
top story

Wolf says he won't require masks in Pennsylvania schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ruled out a mask requirement for Pennsylvania schools as the academic year is about to begin, saying he will leave the decision to school districts.

The Philadelphia Inquirer said the governor told reporters outside a church in Philadelphia that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aren't mandating masks and neither is he.

“I think the school districts in Pennsylvania have to decide what they want to do,” Wolf said. “I think the CDC guidelines strongly recommend that schools do that. They’re not mandating it and neither am I.”

He said he could change his mind, but didn't “see why we ought to do something the CDC is not,” the paper said.

At a Harrisburg legislative hearing Friday, Wolf's acting health secretary, Alison Beam, said limits on the governor's pandemic powers under a Republican-pushed constitutional amendment that passed in the fall are making it more of a challenge to issue school mandates to battle the coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Respectfully, I would ask, how do you and your colleagues in the Legislature anticipate protecting students and teachers and the tireless volunteers that are actually educating our students to make sure that we can preserve the in-person education?” Beam said.

Rep. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, told Beam that “the parents need to be able to make the choice. They know better than you or anyone else.”

At least for now, Carlisle Area School District to require students, staff to mask up in 2021-22

The CDC recommends universal masking in schools and, on Friday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said students, teachers and visitors in schools must wear masks indoors once that state's academic year begins.

California, Louisiana, Oregon and Washington state also intend to require masks for all students and teachers regardless of vaccination status. But Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah are banning mask requirements in public schools.

South Middleton School District plans to keep its masking options open
Cumberland Valley School Board approves mask- and vaccine-optional safety plan
Gov. Tom Wolf mug

Wolf

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Simple step can thwart phone hackers
State

Simple step can thwart phone hackers

RICHMOND, Va. — As a member of the secretive Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Angus King has reason to worry about hackers. At a briefing by security staff this year, he said he got some advice on how to help keep his cellphone secure.

Ammunition shelves bare as gun sales soar
State

Ammunition shelves bare as gun sales soar

The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States that's impacting law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters -- and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News