Wolf reopens gun shops, orders more residents to stay home

HARRISBURG — Even as he ordered residents of another county to stay at home, Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday allowed gun shops to reopen on a limited basis during the coronavirus pandemic after several justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court urged him to do so.

Firearms dealers may now sell their wares by individual appointment during limited hours as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines and take other measures to protect employees and customers from the coronavirus, the governor's office said.

Wolf's office did not announce the policy change. It was included on an updated list of businesses that are subject to his order to close their physical locations because they have been deemed “non-life-sustaining.”

Messages seeking details about the gun dealer provision were left with Wolf's office Tuesday.

Wolf also ordered residents of Erie County, in the state's northwestern corner, to remain at home with few exceptions. The directive, which includes the city of Erie, the state's fourth-largest with about 100,000 people, was to take effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents of seven other counties — Philadelphia and its suburbs, Monroe County in the Pocono Mountains and Pittsburgh and the rest of Allegheny County — have already been ordered to stay home.