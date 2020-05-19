Wolf: Real estate business operations may resume

This April 16, 2020 photo shows a real estate company sign that marks a home for sale in Harmony, Pa. U.S. home sales showed signs of collapsing in March, as the number of contract signs plunged sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, April 29, that its pending home sales index, which measures signed buyer contracts, plummeted a seasonally adjusted 20.8% in March from the prior month to a reading of 88.2. 

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Real estate sales and related activity can resume across Pennsylvania if guidelines designed to limit infection are followed, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

The governor’s new guidance says people in the real estate industry can get back to work as long as they all wear masks or other facial coverings, and use separate vehicles to drive to visit properties.

Business that is conducted in person must be scheduled ahead of time and limited to no more than the real estate worker and two people inside a property at a time. Property showings will have to be scheduled at least 30 minutes apart, and food will be prohibited during in-person real estate business activities.

Parts of transactions that can be performed electronically or otherwise remotely should be done that way, Wolf said.

