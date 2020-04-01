Wolf pledges unemployment fix

Wolf pledges unemployment fix

Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation website

The Department of Labor & Industry urges people to file for unemployment if they lose their jobs or their hours are reduced. The worst that can happen is your claim is rejected.

With Pennsylvania approaching 1 million claims for unemployment compensation, Gov. Tom Wolf acknowledged the system hasn’t been able to keep up with record demand and promised a fix.

“We’re doing everything we can to increase our capacity to respond quickly,” he said Wednesday. “We have been overwhelmed by the new claims, but we are tracking this every hour and we are doing everything we can to make sure that we’re turning this around as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Pennsylvania received a record 939,000 claims from March 15 through Tuesday as companies shut down and laid off workers. People trying to file a claim have reported jammed phone lines and interminable hold times.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News