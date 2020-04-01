Wolf pledges unemployment fix

With Pennsylvania approaching 1 million claims for unemployment compensation, Gov. Tom Wolf acknowledged the system hasn’t been able to keep up with record demand and promised a fix.
“We’re doing everything we can to increase our capacity to respond quickly,” he said Wednesday. “We have been overwhelmed by the new claims, but we are tracking this every hour and we are doing everything we can to make sure that we’re turning this around as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Pennsylvania received a record 939,000 claims from March 15 through Tuesday as companies shut down and laid off workers. People trying to file a claim have reported jammed phone lines and interminable hold times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.