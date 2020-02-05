Wolf plans to veto natural gas manufacturing tax credit

A 2012 state law provides a tax credit for turning ethane, found in “wet” natural gas from southwestern Pennsylvania, into ethylene. It was used to lure a cracker plant, Shell's Pennsylvania Petrochemical Complex, now under construction in Monaca, in Beaver County.

The new legislation aims to develop manufacturing from “dry” natural gas, which in Pennsylvania is found mostly in the north-central and northeastern parts of the state.

Rob Altenburg, director of the energy center for the environmental group PennFuture, said the tax credit is going to a natural gas industry that has long fought the imposition of a severance tax in Pennsylvania. The industry does pay an impact fee.

“We're seeing a blanket subsidy being given to the industry, and there's not even any attempt to determine if that makes sense from an emissions perspective, or if that makes sense from a financial perspective,” Altenburg said.

It's unclear whether Democrats in the House and Senate will remain behind the legislation if it means voting against a veto from fellow Democrat Wolf.

A spokeswoman for Senate Democrats offered no immediate comment. Bill Patton, spokesman for the House Democrats, said his members would “take things as they come."

“We'll need to read the governor's veto message, to learn more about his reasoning,” Patton said.

