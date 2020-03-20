Wolf, Levine caution that the COVID-19 crisis will get worse before it gets better

“These are uncharted waters,” he said. “We’re not going to do everything perfectly but we’re going to do the best we can to help prevent our hospital system from crashing.”

Hospitals

Levine said the department of health is working with health systems, hospitals and PEMA to determine the current capability to handle a surge in COVID-19 related hospital admissions. The agencies are looking “outside the box” for solutions for space, staffing and supplies that could see hotels used as subacute hospital rooms or industries that use N95 masks turning them over to the health care system.

Levine again urged residents to stay home and to limit their interactions to their immediate family.

“That is the only way we can make sure that people don’t get sick. That is the only way we can make sure that people don’t need to be hospitalized. That is the only way that we can make sure that we don’t strain our health care system to the point that it breaks. That is the only way that we can make sure that our economy recovers quickly,” she said.

When the crisis is over, Wolf said the state will need assistance.