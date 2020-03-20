Wolf, Levine caution that the COVID-19 crisis will get worse before it gets better

In two weeks the number of cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania has grown from two cases in a single county to 268 cases in 26 counties, and state officials Friday said to expect more.
“We expect things to get worse before they get better,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary for the Department of Health. “We’re going to see a surge before we see the decline.”
In a news conference Friday, Levine said 26 of the cases have required hospitalization.
Levine said doctors across the state are primarily seeing fever, cough and shortness of breath though less common symptoms include upper respiratory symptoms like congestion or gastrointestinal system issues like diarrhea.
“The spectrum varies tremendously from individuals with relatively mild symptoms of a relatively low-grade fever and a cough and feeling ill to severe respiratory distress requiring hospitalization, intensive care and ventilation,” Levine said.
Seniors
No one who lives or works in a senior center or nursing home in the state has tested positive, but the department is watching it carefully. Guidance was issued Thursday to help prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into a nursing home and to prevent its spread.
“That would be a very serious incident as was demonstrated in Washington state,” Levine said.
Levine said the department is also “seriously concerned” that people in the 20-44 age range are not “heeding the message to stay home and are creating an unnecessary risk to themselves and others.”
A CDC analysis this week shows that 20% of all hospitalized patients are in the 20-44 age range, and nearly half of the confirmed cases in other countries are among people under the age of 54, Levine said.
“The exponential growth of new cases and the new counties where they are being detected shows the need for the aggressive steps that the governor has taken to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Levine said.
Wolf defends actions
Gov. Tom Wolf defended those actions at the press conference, citing rapid growth of the pandemic in the southeast part of the state and the fact that new cases are being reported in different regions of the state.
Earlier Friday, Centre County, which includes State College, and the largely rural Potter County both reported their first cases of COVID-19.
“I cannot allow these surging numbers to overwhelm our people — our health care workers and our hospitals,” he said.
Wolf urged businesses who believe their services are critical to first refer to the guidance from the Governor’s Office and access the waiver process through the Department of Community and Economic Development. He urged businesses to continue to work remotely when they can.
“These are uncharted waters,” he said. “We’re not going to do everything perfectly but we’re going to do the best we can to help prevent our hospital system from crashing.”
Hospitals
Levine said the department of health is working with health systems, hospitals and PEMA to determine the current capability to handle a surge in COVID-19 related hospital admissions. The agencies are looking “outside the box” for solutions for space, staffing and supplies that could see hotels used as subacute hospital rooms or industries that use N95 masks turning them over to the health care system.
Levine again urged residents to stay home and to limit their interactions to their immediate family.
“That is the only way we can make sure that people don’t get sick. That is the only way we can make sure that people don’t need to be hospitalized. That is the only way that we can make sure that we don’t strain our health care system to the point that it breaks. That is the only way that we can make sure that our economy recovers quickly,” she said.
When the crisis is over, Wolf said the state will need assistance.
Pennsylvania needs the federal government to pass an economic stimulus package, but Wolf said he will also take action that includes a $60 million low-interest loan program. The timetable for the start of that program has not been determined.
“Life as we know it will continue to be challenging until there is a significant decline in new cases demonstrated over a period of time,” Wolf said.
