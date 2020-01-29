Wolf floats plan to attack lead, asbestos in schools

The program currently allows governors and lawmakers to direct hundreds of millions of dollars every year to favored projects, both private and public, but it traditionally has not been used to fund school construction or improvement projects. Expanding it by $1 billion would not require a tax increase, Wolf said.

Wolf is scheduled Tuesday to send a budget proposal to the Republican-controlled Legislature for the 2020-21 fiscal year starting July 1, with this package included in it.

At the news conference, Wolf stood with Democratic lawmakers, the head of Philadelphia's teachers' union and superintendents from Allentown and Scranton, but no Republican lawmakers.

On Wednesday, top Republicans took no position on it.

The office of Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said Republicans look forward to discussing the proposal as part of the budget process. The office of House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said something similar.

While Wolf's relationship with top Republican lawmakers is generally stable, he has not won their approval of his most expansive spending proposals since taking office in 2015. Still, Wolf said he hopes that getting Republicans on board “will not take a lot of convincing.”