Wolf calls for people to wear masks in public

Pennsylvania residents should wear a cloth mask in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said Friday, as the state recorded another single-day high in new cases and passed 100 deaths.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday morning that Cumberland County recorded its second death related to COVID-19. The DOH daily update for state and county numbers shows Cumberland County with four more positive test results Friday, raising the county total to 45.
No details on the death in Cumberland County were available. The Department of Health previously said that deaths are attributed to the patient’s residence and not the location of their death. It does not release more specific information about cases.
Gov. Tom Wolf, noting the federal government is readying guidance on the wearing of masks, urged Pennsylvanians to make their own and wear them when they go to the grocery store, pharmacy and other places where people congregate.
“Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like that grocery store cashier, the pharmacist, or someone stocking shelves,” he said in a video news conference. “These folks are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe. Right now, that means wearing a mask.”
The Trump administration said Friday it is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus as the president defends his response to the crisis.
“Because of some recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak as opposed to coughing and sneezing — the better part of valor is that when you’re out, when you can’t maintain that 6-foot distance, to wear some sort of facial covering,” the top U.S. infectious disease official said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”
But Dr. Anthony Fauci also made clear that the aim is not to “take away from the availability of masks that are needed for the health care providers who are in real and present danger of getting infected from the people that they’re taking care of.”
Wolf urged residents to heed his order to remain at home, noting that masks “are not foolproof. So it’s critical our first act is to ask if we really need to leave our house.”
The Department of Health said those who are staying home and have no close contacts who are infected with COIVID-19 don’t need a mask most of the time. However, wearing a non-medical or homemade mask may be helpful in certain situations or for certain populations:
- Shopping at essential businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies.
- While visiting your health care provider.
- Traveling on public transportation.
- Interacting with customers/clients at essential businesses.
- When feeling sick, coughing, or sneezing.
“Staying home is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “But, if you must go out because you are out of food or medication, then wearing a mask, or even a bandanna across your nose and mouth, could be an extra layer of protection.
“You don’t need a surgical mask — we need those for our health care workers and first responders. We have guidance on universal masking on our website, including instructions on how to make your own mask using materials you have at home.”
The numbers
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 1,400 additional people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number to over 8,420. There were 12 new deaths for a statewide toll of 102.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Also Friday, Perry County reported its first COVID-19-related death. The department reported 12 new deaths across the state Friday, bringing the statewide total to 102.
Overall, the Department of Health reported 1,404 new positive test results for the state, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 8,420 cases in 63 counties. It’s the second straight day with new positive test results topping 1,000 for the state after 1,211 new cases Thursday.
A look at the updated Midstate region numbers as of Friday:
- Cumberland County: four new cases and one new death; 45 total cases and one death
- Franklin County: three new cases; 26 total cases
- Perry County: one new case plus one new death; four total cases and one death
- Dauphin County: 12 new cases; 79 total cases and one death
- Lancaster County: 29 new cases plus one new death; 232 total cases and five deaths
- York County: 19 new cases; 121 total cases and one death
- Lebanon County: nine new cases; 54 total cases
- Adams County: one new case; 19 total cases.
State worker pay freeze
Paid leave for state employees whose work locations are closed and who are unable to work remotely will end April 10, Wolf’s office said.
The pay freeze affects about 12% of the state workforce, though individual agencies were hit much harder, with the state departments of Transportation and Revenue halting pay to more than half their employees. The state will continue to provide health and life insurance benefits.
“This was a difficult decision as our commonwealth faces significant fiscal challenges,” Wolf’s office said in a statement. “The governor chose an alternative to furloughs so each affected employee will keep their health care benefits and has the flexibility to choose from a range of leave options that is best for them.”
State workers can use paid vacation days, sick leave or compensatory time to continue to receive a paycheck. Otherwise they will be eligible to apply for unemployment, officials said.
Wolf first ordered offices closed for nonessential state employees in mid-March, and that order lasts through at least April 30.
David Fillman, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 13, which represents most of the employees whose paychecks will stop, said many of the employees have clerical duties. Affected employees will have a week to decide how to handle it, he said.
“Right now, it’s the ability of the employee to make that decision on their own based on their own family situation,” Fillman said. “Hopefully, it will be short-lived and then we’ll move on.”
AFSCME members can accrue up to 300 sick days under the contract and 45 days of vacation time, and can use this year’s sick days as well.
About 5,700 of the affected workers are employed by PennDOT. About 900 work for the Department of Labor & Industry, about 850 work for Revenue, and the remainder are scattered across other agencies.
The frozen Labor & Industry positions are not associated with the state’s unemployment compensation program, which has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of claims, officials said.
In Westmoreland County, Commissioner Sean Kertes told news organizations that nearly 500 county employees will be furloughed after Friday, with benefits.
