With revenues down during pandemic, Turnpike to miss payment to PennDOT

With its revenues plummeting, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is going to miss its July payment to the state Department of Transportation for mass transit.

Under state law, the turnpike is supposed to send PennDOT $450 million per year to subsidize mass transit. The turnpike made its quarterly payment last month, but PennDOT granted an extension of the July payment in light of the pandemic’s impact on turnpike revenues, Acting Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian said Tuesday.

At least in the short term, federal coronavirus relief money will make up the difference for the state’s mass transit agencies, which include the Port Authority of Allegheny County and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, she said.

Meanwhile, PennDOT is getting ready to reopen driver license centers in the 24 counties where Wolf is lifting some pandemic restrictions. Customers and staff alike will have to wear masks and observe social distancing, Kurt J. Myers, deputy secretary for Driver & Vehicle Services, told reporters.