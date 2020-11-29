With no action by Washington, states race to offer virus aid

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state took action to help residents "who have real issues about keeping food on their table, a roof over their head."

"While the United States of America is on fire, the Trump administration has left states to fight this virus on their own," she said, noting state efforts alone simply are not enough. "It is clear no help is coming — not from this president, not from this administration. As we have done every day this year, New Mexico will step up."

In Colorado, a special session scheduled for Monday will consider roughly $300 million in relief to businesses, restaurants and bars, child-care providers, landlords, tenants, public schools and others.

"Even as cases have exploded across the country, Congress and the president have not yet passed much-needed relief for people," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in announcing the session. "Here in Colorado, we want to do the best with what we have to take care of our own."

In New Jersey and Washington state, Republicans who are a minority in both legislatures were the ones pushing for special sessions. They want to direct more money to struggling small-business owners.