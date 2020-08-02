With loan money gone, restaurants are at mercy of coronvirus

"With the PPP money we received, we were able to pay 48 employees but that has run out now, so we are left with very few alternatives" for funding, Cea says. He's hoping for more help from the government, even if it's a loan that must be repaid.

In the meantime, Cea says, "the only reason we are pretty much surviving is because we own the building," he says.

The pandemic has devastated an industry that expected to have nearly $900 billion in sales this year. Before the outbreak, the Labor Department counted 12 million workers in restaurants and bars, and nearly two-thirds worked at small businesses with fewer than 500 workers. In April, employment in restaurants and bars of all sizes had been cut by nearly half as establishments across the country were closed.

Restaurants were among the small businesses the Paycheck Protection Program was intended to help, but some owners say it was of limited use.