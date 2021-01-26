Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S., including Pennsylvania

The outage affected internet and cloud providers as well as major sites such as Google and Facebook. Amazon, whose web services division powers a wide ranges of online services, indicated its network wasn't the cause of the problem.

It said that for about an hour and a half, ending at around 12:45 p.m. Eastern, some customers on the East Coast had problems connecting to Amazon Web Services, or AWS. It said its services were operating normally.

Google said it also had not found issues with its own services and was investigating.

The East Coast outages began at 11:25 a.m. local time and recovery began at 12:37 p.m, according to Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik, a network monitoring company. He reported a 12% drop in traffic volume to Verizon.

Madory said he did not yet know if other carriers were impacted.

Disruptions to internet services are always a hassle, but have become even more excruciating as the pandemic forces millions of people to work from home and students to attend school remotely.