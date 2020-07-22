Why you might not want to zero out every credit card

HOW TO SHOOT FOR 1%

If you're aiming for a perfect 850, or are close to qualifying for a lower interest rate on a loan, shooting for 1% might help you gain a few points. You could aim to zero out your credit cards, knowing that your regular use of the cards will keep some small percentage of your limit in use.

Ulzheimer, who has worked for credit bureau Equifax and credit scoring company FICO, explains how: "If you can pay off your balance in full by the statement closing date, then you'll get a statement with a zero balance and that's what will appear on your credit reports." Or, you can pay off a card in full by the due date and stop using the card entirely for the next billing cycle to get to a zero balance.

"But 1% could be better if you can pull it off," Ulzheimer says.

You could do that by using the AZEO (all zeros except one) strategy to get every credit card but one to a zero balance. Because credit utilization is calculated both overall and per card, you may want to use your highest-limit card as the one that will have a statement balance. Simply add all your credit limits together, and figure 1% of that.