Why are some planes crowded even with air travel down?

"We're not going to land a plane because somebody won't keep their mask on unless they are violent or crazy," said an industry official who wasn't authorized to discuss the airline's procedures and requested anonymity. "We will flag that for corporate security, and they may not be welcome to fly us again."

The airlines are also requiring crew members to wear face masks.

How do airlines clean planes?

Every airline says it has stepped up the cleaning of plane cabins to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Some, like Delta, say they are using misting machines to spray anti-viral chemicals inside the cabin.

Airlines insist that the air inside their planes is safe to breathe. Cabin air on most jetliners is a mix of fresh air from the outside and recirculated air that is passed through high-efficiency or HEPA filters designed to trap most airborne particles.

How long will these changes last?

Until there is a proven treatment or widely available vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the changes are likely to stay in place.

If people start venturing out on airplanes this summer, it won't look anything like summer 2019.

Traffic "will be light, you will have to wear a mask, there will be social distancing on planes and reduced on-board service to limit contact," Snyder said. "If there really isn't a vaccine until the first half of next year, you're not going to see anything approaching a new normal until next summer at the earliest."