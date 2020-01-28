What to know for year two of the Trump tax plan

— People who suffered a foreclosure and had their debt canceled just got some relief.

The IRS considers that canceled debt as income and therefore subject to taxes. However, there had long been a provision that would waive this if the foreclosure was on a primary residence. Last year, that was not the case.

The waiver has now been reinstated and is extended retroactively, so people who had to pay tax on a canceled debt of this sort can file an amendment. Pickering says this is a provision that impacts few people but "has an extraordinary financial impact."

— To claim medical expenses on your taxes, the total must exceed a certain percentage of your adjusted gross income. That threshold was set to go up to 10% this year, making it harder for as many people to qualify. But the law extended the prior threshold of 7.5%.

Cryptocurrency

The IRS has been trying to keep up with the popularity of cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin. Tax experts say it's a grey area that is slowly being clarified. But for now, cryptocurrency is generally seen as property not currency. So, anyone who trades in it faces the same tax implications as if they were trading stock.