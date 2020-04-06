What to do when you can't pay your bills

Some options for relief:

— The IRS has pushed back the tax filing deadline to July 15. Many states are following suit. Tax agencies have payment plans if you can't immediately pay what you owe.

— You may be able to modify a child support agreement if you go back to court.

— If your insurance is unaffordable, talk to the insurer about alternatives or shop around for a less expensive policy.

Consider everything else

Access to credit can help you pay the bills when your income isn't enough. Ideally you would make minimum payments on any loans or credit cards, since skipped payments can seriously damage your credit scores and cut off your ability to borrow. Miss enough payments and you could face collection calls, lawsuits and wage garnishment.

But some bills have a "pause" button. You can ask for forbearance on federal student loans, for example, which allows you to temporarily stop making payments. Since interest on federal education loans has been waived during the crisis, forbearance won't increase what you owe. Plus, federal loans have income-driven repayment plans that potentially can reduce your required payments to zero. The U.S. Department of Education's federal student aid site has details.