What new debt collector rules mean for you

NEW LIMITS ON COLLECTORS' ACTIONS: Additional changes are expected to be announced by the CFPB in December. Those will govern when collectors can add information to consumer credit reports and disclosures about debts, such as whether they're past the statute of limitations, which vary by state and limit how long a collector can sue a consumer for payment.

WHY CONSUMER ADVOCATES ARE CONCERNED

Some advocates worry that the updates don't go far enough and say some of the changes could actually lessen consumer protections. Here are two of the primary concerns:

FREQUENCY OF COMMUNICATION: The update clarifies the definition of a "harassing" frequency of phone calls from collectors — but this also might enable such harassment, advocates warn.

The new rule limits collectors to calling no more than seven times a week per account. It bars calls within seven days after having a conversation with a consumer. But consumers may have multiple accounts in collections, leading to a barrage of calls.

The one contact per day doesn't cover text, email or social media channels, so consumers may be inundated with messages. The new rules also allow for "limited-content messages," which could mean a proliferation of voicemails that don't count as "communications."