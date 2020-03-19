What businesses are considered life-sustaining in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close as of 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, with enforcement actions set to begin Saturday, in order to stem the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Use the search bar below to find out if your business or a business you patronize is permitted to be open under the Governor's order.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today