What businesses are considered life-sustaining in Pennsylvania?

Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf set enforcement actions to begin Saturday against businesses that do not comply with state shutdown orders.

 Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close as of 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, with enforcement actions set to begin Saturday, in order to stem the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Use the search bar below to find out if your business or a business you patronize is permitted to be open under the Governor's order.

Made with Flourish

