What businesses are considered life-sustaining in Pennsylvania? Here is the updated list
What businesses are considered life-sustaining in Pennsylvania? Here is the updated list

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close as of 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, with enforcement actions set to begin Monday, March 23, in order to stem the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Use the search bar below to find out if your business or a business you patronize is permitted to be open under the Governor's order.

The database is updated as of 6:30 p.m. March 23.

