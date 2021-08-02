Weston: 4 cash-raising pitfalls (and better options)

If you've got more bills than money, the usual advice is to trim expenses and find additional income. But some ways of raising cash can be a lot more expensive than others. Here are four that should be avoided, if possible, and what to consider instead.

BEWARE RAIDING A RETIREMENT PLAN

A big chunk of the money contributed to retirement plans leaks out as hardship withdrawals, cash-outs during job changes or loans that aren't repaid. A recent study for the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that every year 22% of the contributions made by people aged 50 or younger is prematurely withdrawn, mostly in cash-outs as people leave jobs.

But these premature withdrawals are usually expensive and can leave you with too little money in retirement. You typically must pay penalties and income taxes on the distributions, plus you give up all the future tax-deferred compounding that money could have earned.

You may have other options. If you're still employed, you could borrow from your 401(k) or halt retirement plan contributions temporarily to free up money. If you have a Roth IRA, you can withdraw an amount equal to your contributions without owing taxes or penalties.