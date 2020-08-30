Were they a threat? Police shootings reignite legal debate

It's difficult to say whether a suspect being shot in the back leads more often to criminal charges or convictions because police often don't release those details, and recent cases have come to light only through videos, Stinson said.

The legal thinking surrounding such cases has evolved over the years, but even as policing reforms are considered across the country, few have been focused on restricting when officers can shoot someone fleeing police.

In the 1970s, officers were often authorized under state laws to shoot someone in the back to keep them from evading arrest even if that suspect didn't pose a threat. But a 1985 Supreme Court decision in a Tennessee case said officers could use lethal force to stop a fleeing felon only if they have reasonable grounds to think the suspect is a danger to police or bystanders.

Years later, the high court said an officer's fear in the heat of the moment, not just the actual threat, was relevant in deciding whether a shooting was legally justified. That could mean an officer could be found justified in a shooting if he or she truly believed the suspect had a gun but turned out to be wrong.

Regardless of whether they result in criminal charges, experts said both cases show an urgent need to better train officers so they don't resort so quickly to their gun.

"When I was a police officer and someone walked away from you and it looked like they were going to get something, you tackle them ... It wouldn't have crossed my mind to bear down on them and shoot," Stinson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0