WellSpan Health announces executive salary reductions

WellSpan Health on Monday announced that its CEO and executive team will accept salary reductions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective this month, and lasting for 12 weeks, WellSpan President and CEO Roxanna Gapstur will have her salary reduced by 25%. During the same period, all executive-level positions across the health system – executive vice presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents – will have their salary reduced by 10%.

The temporary salary reductions will make possible a contribution by WellSpan to a financial assistance fund specifically focused on helping WellSpan Health employees who have endured financial hardship during the pandemic. The new WellSpan Health Family COVID-19 Assistance Program will help cover mortgage or rent payments, utility costs and other bills.

“COVID-19 is more than just a public health crisis; it’s also a financial crisis for millions of Americans,” Gapstur said. “As central Pennsylvania’s largest private employer, we know our team members are not immune from the financial impacts of this pandemic. Our executive team is doing its part to support our organization and our 20,000 team members during this trying time. We are in this together, and we’ll get through this together.”