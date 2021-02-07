Weary postal workers hope Biden will bring new tone, change

"At Christmastime, you could barely move in the facility," said Scott Adams, local president of the American Postal Workers Union in Portland, Maine. "Aisles were blocked with mail."

Jay Geller said it took 30 days for a birthday card mailed after Christmas from his mother-in-law in Iowa to reach her 8-year-old grandson at his home in Cleveland. And don't get him started on the homemade scones from Minnesota, which were late and inedible.

"By the time they arrived, they were hard as rocks and smushed flat," he said.

Terri Hayes experienced "Christmas in January" when many of her packages arrived late in Medina, Ohio. The last gift to arrive was a necklace and charm sent by a friend in Maryland on Dec. 5. It arrived on Jan. 28.

She sympathizes with overworked postal workers but also worries about more important items, like bills, being delayed.

"I just wish that they would put things back to the way they were when it worked," Hayes said. "Put the sorting machines back. Let them work the overtime hours."